Conservative commentator Dan Bongino to fill Rush Limbaugh’s time slot on WOWO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Federated Media, the owner of radio station WOWO, announced Wednesday morning that conservative commentator Dan Bongino has been chosen to fill the time slot formerly occupied by the late Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh passed away from cancer in February and since then the 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekday time slot has been filled by guest hosts.

Bongino was a Secret Service agent from 2006 to 2011, serving in the Obama and Bush

administrations. He served as a New York City Police Department officer from 1995 to 1999 and

serves as an expert panelist on international security and political strategy for national news outlets such as FOX News.

“We are excited to start a new era on WOWO,” said Program Director Mike Ragz. “Dan has

been the most-requested host to take over for Rush, based on a listener survey, so we are happy

to partner with Dan and make it happen.”

Bongino’s show will begin airing on May 24 and his first guest will be former President Donald Trump.