Conservation Officers searching for missing boater on Little Turkey Lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are currently searching Little Turkey Lake for a missing boater, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced.

At 9:18 a.m., the DNR reports that a lake resident called 911 after discovering an unoccupied boat adrift on the lake, personal belongings on the shore and an unoccupied vehicle with a trailer at the Little Turkey Lake Public Access Site.

Conservation Officers responded to the area and began searching for the missing boater who has been identified as Duane Bowman III, 69, of Howe.

The DNR said Conservation Officers will continue their search throughout the evening and resume in the morning if needed.

Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department, Lagrange County Code Enforcement, and the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department.