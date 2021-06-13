Conservation officers investigate drowning at DeKalb County campground

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway by Indiana Conservation Officers following a drowning that occurred Sunday afternoon in a private lake at Indian Springs Campground.

At approximately 1:24 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the area of the 900 block of County Road 64 on reports a man who was swimming had begun to struggle, went under the water and did not resurface.

SCUBA divers from the Steuben County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team (SCURRT) were able to locate the man at approximately 3:08 p.m. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone that is swimming in or near water to always wear a personal floatation device (PFD).

Conservation Officers were assisted on-scene by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, Garrett Police Department, Garrett Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, and the Dekalb County Coroner’s Office.