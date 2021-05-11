CONNECT Allen County, one-stop service center, opens on Fort Wayne’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new one-stop center for those seeking services like counseling, healthcare and family support celebrated their grand opening on the south side of Fort Wayne Tuesday morning.

Community leaders, along with Mayor Tom Henry, celebrated the grand opening of the CONNECT Allen County resource center. The 6,000 square foot space is considered a “no wrong door” center as services in counseling, housing, food, healthcare are available within this space. This one-stop resource center is considered the first of its kind in Indiana.

“There are probably other community access centers throughout the state, but there are none that have multiple providers in one location and have that paired with someone who will help people navigate through all the processes and really walk people through how to get signed up for services,” said Kylie Riecken, Allen County’s System of Care Coordinator.

Those who wish to use these resources will first meet with a navigator at the front desk. That navigator will then suggest which services would be helpful to these individuals. Navigators are also bilingual in English and Spanish to better serve minority communities across Allen County.

CONNECT’s services are available for anyone, regardless of age, race income, employment status or ability to pay.

The full list of community partners at CONNECT Allen County is listed below: