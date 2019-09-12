Conjure Coffee to open cafe inside Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A locally owned business that specializes in coffee and locally sourced food will open up a cafe inside the Botanical Conservatory in downtown Fort Wayne.

Conjure Coffee has signed a lease agreement with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation which was approved by the Board of Park Commissioners on Thursday. Conjure expects to open the cafe by the end of the year and catering will be offered for Conservatory renters.

A view inside the Botanical Conservatory

Conjure Coffee already operates a store on Columbia Avenue near downtown. In addition to roasting coffee on the premises, Conjure features a seasonal food menu with an emphasis on locally sourced products.

While hours for the cafe have not been finalized, they are expected to closely mirror the hours of the Conservatory.