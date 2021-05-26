Conjure Coffee opens its first location with a drive-thru

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local coffee shop Conjure Coffee has opened its third location in Fort Wayne. It’s located at 3710 West Jefferson Boulevard.

The new location took over a former Subway location on West Jefferson Boulevard, one of Fort Wayne’s busiest intersections. This location also includes Conjure’s first drive-thru. Entrances are on both West Jefferson Blvd. and Illinois Road.

The location opened on Monday, May 24th following a soft open on the weekend. Right now, the location is only serving coffee and food through its drive-thru.

The menu includes Conjure Coffee classics, plus locally sourced food and bakery items.

Conjure Coffee’s second location opened inside the Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory as part of a downtown revitalization effort. Its original location is at 701 Columbia Street.

The West Jefferson Blvd. drive-thru is open Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.