Conjure Coffee expanding to 3rd location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conjure Coffee is expanding with a third location.

The new coffee shop will be on West Jefferson Boulevard, South of Illinois and East of Hillegas Road.

The building, which is next to Joanna’s Family Restaurant, was most recently a Subway.

Conjure Coffee installed its sign on the storefront Friday morning and posted a few pictures on social media. The coffee shop has not announced an opening date.

Conjure Coffee first opened on Columbia Street, and expanded in late 2019 to include a shop in the Botanical Conservatory.