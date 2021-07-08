Congressman visits Black Pine Animal Sanctuary to see ‘Tiger King’ cats

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – The Illinois representative behind the Big Cat Public Safety Act visited Black Pine Animal Sanctuary Thursday to get an up-close look at the animals. He spent some time watching the four big cats that have connections to the Netflix show Tiger King.

Rep. Mike Quigley was the lead sponsor of the bill, which passed the U.S. House last year. It would need to pass both the House and Senate before being signed into law by President Biden.

It targets exhibitors and those who privately own big cats like lions and tigers, making the practice illegal. It would also prohibit public cub petting.

“People shouldn’t have these big cats living in their apartments,” Quigley told WANE 15. “There shouldn’t be roadside zoos where they don’t know how to take care of these animals, where they’re treated inhumanly and often, sadly, destroyed after they’re no longer cute little cubs. I wanted to come see an accredited sanctuary in action and it’s been great. We seen how amazing, how well they’re treated here, but it’s also reinforces as we try to message to the public of where this country needs to go and how it needs to great these beautiful animals.”

Four cats that were once housed at the Tiger King facility, operated by Jeff Lowe, were seized by the United States Department of Justice before being moved to Albion.