WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) The Warsaw Police Department is asking for information related to an incident Monday evening where two people ended up being arrested after exchanging gunfire.

The incident took place at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of West Porter Street. Police were sent to the area after reports of shots being fired.

Investigators determined that Jose Avila Jr. fired several shots at a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle drove off before returning gunfire. He was identified as David Castillejo Jr.

Both men were arrested for criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warsaw Police Department at (574) 385-2210.