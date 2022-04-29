FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A confinement officer at the Allen County Jail was hospitalized Thursday night after he was attacked, according to Sheriff David Gladieux.

Medics were called around 8:30 p.m. to the jail.

Gladieux said the confinement officer was picked up and slammed to the concrete floor, and knocked unconscious.

The confinement officer was taken to a local hospital, and he was conscious and alert, the sheriff said.

No other information was released. The inmate was not named and it’s not immediately known what charges they could face.