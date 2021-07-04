Coney dog at Savery Vegan Grill makes list of top vegan dogs in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne vegan restaurant made the list for having one of the “Best Vegan Dogs” in the nation.

Savery Vegan Grill, located at 1122 Taylor St., opened three years ago with the intention of showing people that you can go vegan while still eating the foods you love.

“A common misconception in the vegan world is that once you go vegan, you stop liking everything you liked before you went vegan,” said Brittany George, who owns the restaurant with her mother and brother. “We know that’s not true. So we try to keep that stuff on the menu so that you liked before you went vegan, which is normal. It’s basically American junk food is kind of how I describe it.”

The restaurant’s coney dogs were nominated for PETA’s Top Ten list of the best veggie dogs in the United States.

“It’s huge for us,” George said. “My mom and my brother and I opened this restaurant with zero restaurant experience. We’ve never cooked food for people in general. So to think that we’re not only we’re making good food, but we’re making good food good enough for national recognition is absolutely insane to us.”

According to George, Savery Vegan tries to keep their coney dog classic with a Lightlife brand dog, toasted buns, house-made cheese and house-made chilli with onions on top. It was a popular menu item before the list came out but sales of it have surged since then.





