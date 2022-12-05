FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Concordia Lutheran High School announced plans to dedicate the school’s new basketball court Friday, Dec. 9.

The court will be named in remembrance of Eugene Parker, a 1974 Concordia graduate and member of the Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame.

Eugene Parker

Parker also founded a sports agency where he served professional clients in athletics and entertainment, including Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders and Rod Woodson.

“Playing with Eugene was just amazing,” said Greg Rehberg, director of alumni and donor relations and a teammate of Parker’s at Concordia.

The new court is part of Concordia’s $1 million gymnasium renovation effort.

The project replaced the original 1963 floor and plans to add a new sound system this week and new bleachers in summer 2023, as well as new lights and scoreboards.