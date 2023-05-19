FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Concordia Lutheran High School just received a big boost to fund its library. On Friday morning, it was announced that Concordia Lutheran received the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries grant for $5,000.

Concordia Lutheran High School library fiction department

Concordia Lutheran High School was one of 300 schools selected to receive grants. Winning schools were selected across 36 states. The money awarded is specifically meant for expanding and diversifying these schools’ libraries. A total of $1.5 million was distributed among the 300 winning schools. Since its inception in 2002, the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries has awarded $21 million to more than 3,600 schools nationwide.

Grant applications for the 2023-2024 school year will open in late 2023. To learn more about the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries, visit laurabushfoundation.org.