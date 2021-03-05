Concordia Lutheran High School goes remote for week following increase of COVID-19 cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the recent rise of COVID-19 cases, symptoms and close contact tracing within the Concordia Lutheran High School building, the administration said it has made the decision to go to Remote Learning through Thursday.

“We will not have school (in person or remote) on Friday, March 12. This is an intentional move to lessen the spread of the virus within our building.,” the school said in a Facebook post.

The district said it is confident that students and staff will be able to remain in-school and in-person during the following weeks leading up to Spring Break.

During this Remote Learning time, students will be on Zoom from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and follow the 2-Hour Delay A and B schedule:

Friday, March 5: B Day

Monday, March 8: A Day

Tuesday, March 9: B Day

Wednesday, March 10: A Day

Thursday, March 11: B Day (Last day of Quarter 3)

Friday, March 12: No School

Monday, March 15: A Day – In School and In Person

After-school activities will still continue as planned and start after 3:45 p.m. each day, the district said on a Facebook post. Coaches, directors and leaders will contact participants with details.

The district said students may pick up lunch for on Monday and Wednesday between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There is no need to order ahead of time.

“We understand this may cause an inconvenience for your students and family. Please know that we have taken that fully into account in making this decision. In the end, we believe this is in the best interest of our students and families from both a safety and an academic perspective. Please let us know if you have any questions,” the school said.