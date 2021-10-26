Completion date set for St. Joe Center and Clinton St. construction project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’ve driven in the area of the St. Joe Center and Clinton St. intersection, you’ve likely sat in traffic, surrounded by construction barrels.

“We have all this traffic every day.” said Cindy Stayner, a Fort Wayne resident. “My commute is about 15 minutes. [Now] it takes me about 30 minutes every day to get home. 30 minutes get home every day and I’m tired.”

The good news: the traffic headache is almost over.

Patrick Zaharko, Fort Wayne’s city engineer, said construction should be finished by Thanksgiving. When the project is complete, the intersection will have new curbs, sidewalks, additional driving lanes and lighting in the area.

If it feels like the project has been underway for years, that’s because it has. Construction started in 2019.

“Unfortunately, this project has been under construction for a long time,” said Zaharako.

Zaharako said the project was delayed for about a year and a half because a utility needed to be relocated. He explained the city had no control over the speed of that move.

“Where their facilities were located, it was in direct conflict with where our storm sewer needed to be,” said Zaharko. “They had to completely relocate inside there right away and they unfortunately took me a year and a half to do that.”

In addition to adding time onto driver’s commutes, the project has also impacted nearby businesses.

“The traffic around here is just horrendous,” said Rick Richardson, the manager of the Walgreen’s at the corner of the intersection. “It’s crazy the way it is even without construction. The businesses, it’s hurt an awful lot… Our entrance has been blocked off off and on for two months.”

In the meantime, Zaharako is asking for drivers and employees at nearby businesses to have patience.

“I know it’s frustrating,” said Zaharako. “It will be a lot better when it’s done. There will be improved turn lanes and and the traffic flow the through the intersection of North Clinton and Washington Center will be a lot better than it was prior to the start of construction. So please have patience. You will see a dramatic improvement.”

He also suggested drivers take an alternate route such as going up Lima Road.