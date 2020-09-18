Completed murals transform 11 buildings across region, Friday marked as ‘Make It Your Own Day’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Buildings across northeast Indiana have been transformed as a part of the first-of-its-kind Mural Fest. After 11 days of work, WANE 15 has captured the completed, or near-completed works of art.

Make It Your Own Mural Fest, hosted by Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., began Tuesday, September 8. The murals were painted by local, national and international artists. While the event has been designed to unify the region, several of the local communities have used the larger-than-life paintings to have local celebrations as well.

The local events included Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry proclaiming Friday as “Make It Your Own Day,” celebrating the festival.

“WHEREAS, the City of Fort Wayne in the State of Indiana has significant interest in attracting and retaining talent and businesses to ensure continued growth and vitality; and WHEREAS, the Make It Your Own brand has made a noteworthy impact on authentically marketing Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana as a home that has it all: exceptional growth opportunities, unparalleled quality of life and competitive cost of living; and WHEREAS, 11 high-quality, large-scale displays of public art have been created throughout Northeast Indiana, including a world-class mural in the City of Fort Wayne, which depict the unique attributes and amenities our regional communities offer; and WHEREAS, investment in public art and the quality of place of our communities is critical for future population growth and the attraction and retention of businesses; and WHEREAS, residents of Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana offer the opportunity to live life at a higher standard and truly make this community their own.” – Mayor Tom Henry

Adams County

The Adams County mural can be found on the west side of Geneva’s town hall on E. Line Street.

The Adams County mural was painted by Zach Medler from Noblesville.

Allen County

The Allen County mural has the address of 201 W. Wayne Street, but is best viewed from Washington Boulevard near the Grand Wayne Center.

A Belarus-born artist, Key Detail, painted the building that houses Fort Wayne Orthopedics.

DeKalb County

Garrett’s City Hall on Randolph Street is home to DeKalb County’s mural, celebrating the city’s railroad history.

DeKalb’s mural was painted by Defiance, Ohio’s Ricco Diamante.

Huntington County

A large brick wall in downtown Huntington has been painted with a new mural. It’s at the corner of W. Market Street and Cherry Street.

Huntington’s mural creator calls Huntington home – America Carrillo.

Kosciusko County

The Dennie Building in Warsaw will feature Kosciusko County’s mural.

It was designed by Tim Parsley from Fort Wayne.

LaGrange County

The LaGrange County mural can be found at the intersection of N. Detroit Street and E. Michigan Street in LaGrange.

The artist behind the giant cows, Amy Buchs, calls Waterloo home.

Noble County

Noble County’s mural is in the county’s seat of Albion, on the side of Doc’s Hardware at N. Orange Street and E. Jefferson Street.

The Noble County mural will be painted by Tobias Studios, who has had work featured in Fort Wayne.

Steuben County

Angola is home to Stuben County’s mural. It will be found at 900 N. Wayne Street.

It was painted by Justin Suarez from Rochester, New York.

Wabash County

The east side of a downtown North Manchester building will be painted. It can be found at 214 E. Main Street.

The Wabash County artist is Claudio ‘Remix 1’ Rico from Wichita, Kansas.

Wells County

The Wells County mural was painted at Parlor City Plaza on W. Market Street.

The artist, David Rice is from Portland, Oregon.

Whitley County

The Whitley County mural is on the west side of a Columbia City building that sits across the street from the Whitley County courthouse. The wall faces an alley that connects to Van Buren Street.

The Whitley County artist is Shawn Dunwoody from Rochester, New York.

