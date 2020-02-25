Complaints lodged against profane pro-Trump flag at neighborhood entrance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A flag flying at the entrance to a northeast Fort Wayne subdivision has drawn the ire of neighbors.

Its message: “TRUMP 2020: F— YOUR FEELINGS.”

A flag in the area of Maplecrest Road and Bellefield Drive is shown Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

The flag is on a pole in the area of Maplecrest Road and Bellefield Drive, at the entrance to the Maplewood Downs neighborhood. It is on private property, though directly behind the neighborhood’s entrance sign.

The Maplewood Downs association has received a complaint about the flag, according to neighborhood treasurer Max Bell. The association does not have flag restrictions or personal property restrictions, though, and Bell said he suggested the complainant contact City Code authorities to “see what they say.”

Mary Tyndall with the city of Fort Wayne’s Community Development office told WANE 15 that a complaint about the flag was lodged through 311, as well. She said Neighborhood Code Compliance would be in contact the homeowner and let them know that a complaint had been received.

Not much else will happen, though. Tyndall said the city’s legal department has advised Neighborhood Code against issuing a citation due to free speech rights.

WANE 15 went to the home where the flag is flying on Tuesday. The home owner, Rob Gilbert, said he’s had the flag up since Sunday, when he took down a different flag that simply read “Trump 2020.”

“I support my president,” Gilbert said. “I’m not scared like a lot of Americans.

“I put the new one up because (expletive) people’s feelings.”