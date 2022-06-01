FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The next phase of an innovative program to bring new business and talent to southeast Fort Wayne is underway.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker announced Wednesday details of the second year for Project Activate SouthEast (PASE) Fort Wayne competition. It’s designed to empower local businesses and bring entrepreneurs to the city.

The competition and program includes workshops and training preparation. After those are completed, businesses do a formal pitch for their company.

For the final part of the competition, PASE is partnering with Bloomington-based Crossroads at The Mill. Crossroads is Indiana’s largest annual business pitch competition.

Local judges will choose the business with the best pitch, and the winner will win $150,000 for business services.

That winner must build and operate their business out of Southeast Fort Wayne for at least 3 years.

Applications to apply open June 1 online.

“Participating in the PASE competition has opened up doors for my business and introduced me to people I never would have met. I encourage entrepreneurs to apply,” said 2021 competition winner Marquessa Ewing.