Company with international footprint to expand, add jobs in Huntington

The following information was provided by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL), a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, announced plans today to expand its operations in Huntington, creating up to 24 new jobs by the end of 2022.

“With the state’s pro-growth business environment, skilled talent pipeline and strong manufacturing sector, Indiana offers global companies like Ecolab the perfect location to increase its footprint,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “We’re excited Ecolab is continuing to fuel its growth in the Hoosier state, enhancing its manufacturing and distribution operations and creating quality career opportunities in northeast Indiana.”

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company will invest more than $9 million to expand its operations in Huntington, installing new equipment at its 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 970 E. Tipton St. and increasing warehouse space at its 132,000-square-foot distribution center at 68 Commercial Road. These upgrades, which are expected to be completed in 2021, will enable Ecolab to meet increased demand for its hand soaps and sanitizers during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future as its customers maintain safe, clean and healthy operations for consumers.

To support its growth, Ecolab, which employs more than 100 associates across both locations in Huntington, is hiring for positions in supply chain, distribution, production and R&D. Interested applicants may apply online.

”Our team has been running our operations at full capacity to meet the increased need for our hygiene solutions, and this expansion will help ensure our ability to meet current and future demand,” said Kevin Wiig, manager of Ecolab’s Huntington plant. “We are excited to expand in Huntington and appreciate our partnerships with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the city of Huntington and the Huntington County Economic Development Corporation that have helped make this expansion possible.”

With more than 45,000 associates worldwide, Ecolab offers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site services to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability. In 1996, the company acquired Huntington Laboratories, which was founded in 1919 as Huntington Chemical Company, and launched its distribution center in 2016. Ecolab’s Huntington operations produce soaps and sanitizers for use in health care facilities, supermarkets, restaurants and other locations.

“Huntington is proud to continue hosting Ecolab production facilities and welcomes the new investments announced in this project,” said Huntington Mayor Richard Strick. “2020 showed us that the world needs Ecolab products now more than ever and we’re excited to continue that partnership with a great corporate citizen. The County Commissioners, the Huntington County Economic Development Corporation and Governor Holcomb’s team were critical partners in facilitating this project and I thank each of them for their contribution. Great teams work hard to collaborate together and projects like this demonstrate what we can achieve.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Ecolab up to $160,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The city of Huntington will offer additional incentives at the request of the Huntington County Economic Development Corporation.