FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Healthier Moms and Babies is hosting a community-wide diaper drive for the next two weeks. This is the 3rd time the organization has hosted the event.

According to Healthier Moms and Babies, 1 in 3 families don’t have enough diapers to keep their babies clean and healthy. The hope of the drive is to lessen those numbers in northeast Indiana.

Public drop sites for diapers can be found in Allen and Noble counties. WANE 15, located at 2915 West State Boulevard, is also a drop site. You can find a full list of locations by clicking here.