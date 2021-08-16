Community Transportation Network breaks ground on New Haven satellite garage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Community Transportation Network (CTN) broke ground in New Haven on a satellite garage.

The organization provides rides to non-profits, seniors, people with disabilities, low-income families, children and teens. In an ordinary year, CTN provides about 100 thousand rides to nearly 9,000 people.

When it opens in January 2022, the new 15,000-square-foot garage will provide an indoor space to house 18 transit vans, CTN said. The garage can also be expanded to 52,500 square feet, giving the company the space to triple the number of vehicles in its fleet in the future.

“This project puts us in a position to dramatically increase our impact,” said Justin Clupper, executive director of CTN. “Whether we’re driving someone to a doctor’s appointment, to work, or to a field trip, we’re proud to help people stay connected to the community and live fuller lives.”

About half of the land is being donated by the Memmer family, owners of Truck Maintenance, Inc., CTN’s vehicle maintenance vendor which is located next door to the construction site. CTN said the other lead donors for the project include the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, AWS Foundation and the McMillen Foundation.

“I can’t thank our donors enough,” Clupper said. “Because of their generosity, we’ll be able to hit the ground running in New Haven and fully set our focus on serving the community.”

CTN will continue operating its current facility at 5601 Industrial Rd. in north Fort Wayne.