Community shares coffee and conversation with law enforcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People had a chance to get to know their law enforcement officers this morning.

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Department of Natural Resources were at the McDonalds on East Coliseum for a Coffee with a Cop event. It gives the community an opportunity to talk to their local officers about issues that matter to them or to get to know them as people.

“This is a time for people who don’t generally get to interact with police officers to come out and do so,” said Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Public Information Officer for the FWPD. “A lot of people have questions that they just don’t have the ability to ask. They’re not going to call 911 to ask or they’re not going to stop someone while they’re eating.”

Rosales-Scatena said having dialogues in this way helps to build trust and bridge relationships.

Eight more Coffee with A Cop events are scheduled for the rest of the year at McDonalds restaurants around the city.