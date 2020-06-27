Community sale raises money for Andrews water crisis fund

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington newspaper hosted a community sale today to raise money for Andrews, while it deals with water troubles.

The Huntington Herald-Press held a community sale at the Parkview Huntington Boys and Girls Club on Saturday with all proceeds from items sold and monetary donations going to support the Town of Andrews water crisis. The money goes to the Huntington County Community Foundation which will use the funds to buy cases of bottled water and other necessities for the town.

“I think it’s very important for communities to step up,” said James Ehle, editor at the Herald-Press. “We’re so close to Andrews here in Huntington. I think there’s a lot of people who know fellow family members and friends that live in Andrews and I know that their hearts just go out to them and I know that it’s just so important to be able to help a community when they’re in their time of need.”

Andrews was told on June 19 that one of three wells that supply water to the town had unsafe levels on contaminants in them.