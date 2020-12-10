Community rallies around man battling cancer

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Cancer is a word no one wants to hear. Back in November that was the reality of Delaware Community School Corporation Superintendent Reece Mann who is battling cholangiocarcinoma which affects the tubes that carry fluid bile through the liver.

But he’s not battling alone.

“I think a lot of it is just the small-town field, where you can always count for people to be there,” friend Kevin Mahan said. “We are all blessed to be in a family faith so it was a mix of emotions. We are sad about what Reece is going through but to witness the outpouring of support and love and prayer that just took over.”

On Sunday more than 100 people drove to Reece’s Wells County home the day before Mann was scheduled for surgery at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Friends and family came from hours away to show Reece they supported and cared about him.

“That was just so overwhelming to me,” Mann said. “I couldn’t hardly get my senses back together because I was just so overtaken by joy and surprise.”

The event was organized by Mann’s older brother Rick and best friend Kevin Mahan. The trio all grew up together in Blackford County and have remained close – so close that Reece and Rick consider Kevin a brother. During the nearly hour Zoom call with WANE 15, the trio acted like brothers, making jokes and lifting each other up.

Over the years each have overcome battles, Rick himself beating cancer just a few years ago. During, Rick’s battle both Kevin and Reece spent time with Rick, praying with him and spending time with together in the hospital. However, due to COVID-19 that was not possible with Reece so Rick and Kevin came up with a plan.

“We weren’t able to physically be there and that was tough,” Mahan said. “Rick’s first call to me was, ‘hey we may not be able to be with our brother but what if we go to Fort Wayne early, wait in the parking lot and lay hands on his truck and pray. Rick being Rick he said I think we can do better than that.”

That’s when the pair made a post on Facebook asking for people to meet at Southern Wells High School so they could drive as a group to Reece’s rural home.

“I was shocked,” Reece Mann said. “It was nice to be able to push that off to the side, not focus on me, myself, and cancer but more about getting together as one. We gathered here at the house as one.”

The group prayed, sang hymnals and Christmas songs, and then circled Reece’s house cheering seven times.

“It was an effort to show support and encouragement and put a hedge of protection around,” Rick Mann said. “The song Jericho has been really impactful in my life. It talks about how your fears have to come down like the walls of Jericho and it remained my of the old testament story…so we decided we’d mark around Reece’s house. We don’t want the walls to come down on his house but instead, we wanted the fear and anxiety to fall.”

The entire event was captured live on Facebook. At the time of this post, the video has been watched more than 15 thousand times and the trio has received messages of support and prayers from across the country.

Closer to home the Delaware Community School Corporation has rallied around Reece and his family. This season the boy’s basketball team is sporting warm-up shirts with the phrase “Adapt and Overcome” with ‘Mann Up’ on the back. On Tuesday the school system released a video showcasing students and staff showing their support by saying the words ‘Mann Up.’

“This is not about me and cancer,” Reece Mann said. “It’s more about proclaiming victory in Jesus.”

T-shirts and bracelets are being sold as a fundraiser for Reece. To make a purchase click here.