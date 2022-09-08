FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After hearing about Deer Ridge Elementary School teacher Wendy Howard’s recent diagnosis of breast cancer, the community decided to launch a caravan to head to Howard’s house in order to provide warmth and support in the wake of the devastating news.

People who were part of the caravan brought cards, signs and other gifts to support Howard.

Howard was diagnosed with breast cancer right before the school year started, and although she is upset she cannot be with her students, she appreciated the love and support she received from the community.

“The love and the prayers I’m getting from them just makes me feel really positive about everything in the future,” Howard said.

Howard said she also dealt with cancer 20 years ago, but that she beat it then and plans on beating it once more.