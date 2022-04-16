FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Headwaters Church hosted an Easter Egg Hunt event for the community at their church on Saturday.

The event included raffle prizes including bicycles, and Easter baskets of goodies for a boy and girl in each age group– plus other fun surprises.

There was also a spring photo-op, bubbles, a balloon artist, music, and coffee for the adults.

Three separate areas were set up with staggered times so every kid could fill their bag. Starting at 10 a.m., children ages 0-3 had the chance to collect as many eggs as they can. Ages 4-6 started at 10:30 a.m, and ages 7-10 started at 11 a.m.

With a good turnout today, Headwaters hopes to have another event next year. To learn how to volunteer or join next year’s festivities, you can email Erin Wood.