Community partnership are providing warmth and shelter to those in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An old building in downtown Fort Wayne is now being used to help those in the community who need warmth and shelter throughout the colder months. This is because of the partnership the city has with Saint Joseph Missions and Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network have worked together to open up the old Rescue Mission building off of Superior Street for homeless men, women and children as well as an overnight shelter for single women.

The overnight shelter for single women opened Monday night at 7 P.M. Women can stay there until 7 A.M. when the warming center opens. Some of the materials were left in the building so now Saint Joseph Mission can use them.

Lisa Fabian, Executive Director at Saint Joseph Missions says, “as we all know this is the time of the year for bone chilling temperatures and no one should have to be exposed to that.”

Due to COVID restrictions, 50 people can be inside the warming center during the day, and at night the shelter can sleep 20 homeless single women.

“Thankfully they don’t have to call around, they don’t have to wonder is the shelter open, is it not? We are a constant beacon of hope and so should they need us we are here ready and waiting for them and that is such a source of comfort. Imagine having to call every night to see if you have a place to sleep,” Fabian says.

Saint Joseph is hiring a staff specifically for this project. Local restaurants are working to provide lunch to those utilizing the warming shelter throughout the week.

Executive Director of Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network says, “Homelessness is a 365 day a year issue, particularly between the disconnect people feel between the city resources that are here and the situation they are in. Homelessness isn’t a financial issues it’s a profound disconnect, one from another.”

