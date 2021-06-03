Community-oriented art gallery, studio set to open on Fairfield Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Art gallery and studio Studi07 will open their doors to the public on Friday.

Studi07, named for the 46807 zip code it is located in, is holding a grand opening event on Friday in their new storefront at 3414 Fairfield Ave. The gallery will have studio rental spaces and gallery wall space available for rent as well as classes for different art styles like pottery and canvas painting. Founders Maggie Dye and Ben Roney said they want the space to be a comfortable and welcoming space where people can explore art.

“It is an expensive hobby to get started in to buy quality paints, it can be expensive paints and brushes,” Roney said. “We want to provide a space where people can come in and just try it. And then with our classes or instructor-led classes, but then also just a freeform style where they can come in and set up an easel and sit and painting.”

According to Roney, the studio will have different membership tier levels available. Although Roney and Dye have talked about opening a similar space for years now, Studi07 came together quickly over the past few months. Dye said they have seen plenty of support from the art community and surrounding neighborhoods.

















“The community in general, we’ve had people walk by just stop in and talk to us who live nearby who said ‘I’m definitely going to be there’,” said Dye. “I think it’s been a good response. I think it’s been a really good response, I think a bigger, faster response than we expected. We did very little searching for artists, we put out a few feelers to friends that are artsy, a few Facebook posts, and pretty much it filled itself.”

Roney and Dye said Studi07 fits in well with the surrounding neighborhoods because it is a very artsy part of town, but that each venue offers a different experience.

“The Friendly Fox hangs local art, the Glass Park is just up the street,” said Roney. “Bread and Circus just came in on the corner in the what used to be the bar of Casa, is now Wunderkammer and Bread and Circus is taking over the bar area. So they have an art gallery storefront there.”

“But it’s unique because everybody’s plan and the way they have things set up and how they interact with the community is a little bit different,” Dye added. “Each one’s its own unique thing even though we all kind of work together to be a big, artsy group of people and places where people can go, each one’s still unique. So it’s very nice because you can go to each one and have a different experience.”

The grand opening is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday. The event will feature around 16 artists with work for sale as well as live entertainment and art demonstrations. Kids can get their faces painted from 6-8:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the studio will partner with Humane Fort Wayne for a paint your pet event. Pre-registration is required and can be done on EventBrite. The first session will be from 1-3:00 p.m and the second from 4:30-7:00 p.m. In between, Humane Fort Wayne will have dogs who are available for adoption. Tickets are $45 a person, per session.