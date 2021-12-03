Community leaders look ahead as Electric Works construction reaches midpoint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a year to go until Electric Works is scheduled to open, project leaders and future tenants came together to share a glimpse at what’s to come at the campus.

WANE 15 met with members of Weigand Construction, Do it Best, and Fort Wayne Community Schools also to get an update on the campus as construction efforts are at a fever pitch.

Construction is about 50% complete and is still on track to open Electric Works in Fall 2022, according to CEO Larry Weigand. He adds that a goal is to have 70% of square footage of the campus pre-leased by the end of 2021, with many future vendors that have yet to be announced.

With anticipation building for the completion of this project, Weigand is excited to see Electric Works leave a mark on Fort Wayne and the northeast Indiana community.

“It goes further than the Fort Wayne community,” Weigand said. “I think it goes northeast Indiana and beyond, and its regional impact that the campus is going to have. I think it’s another positive step in keeping the momentum going for our community.”

Dan Starr, the president and CEO of Do it Best, is excited at the possibility of a transformed workspace for employees when the company moves their headquarters to Electric Works.

Riley Johnson, the director for the FWCS Amp Lab, is excited at the potential to partner with area businesses to give students hands-on, real-world experience.