Community leaders hold racial injustice panel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community leaders held a discussion on racial injustice Wednesday night with multiple topics and a Q&A with those in attendance.

Key topics included the history of the Black Lives Matter Movement, how to hold the judicial system accountable as well as the source of racism.

One of the panelists reiterated that change won’t happen by discussion alone.

“I just think conversation is a great start, but eventually we have to move from conversation to practicality right, and really implementing what we’ve said,” said Rodney Lunch, pastor and director of the Baptists Student Foundation at Purdue University.

The panel also discussed racial trauma and reliving events like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.