FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A conference at Electric Works Thursday is designed to connect community leaders and strengthen neighborhoods.

The goal of the Inspire Neighborhood Conference is to energize and equip Fort Wayne’s neighborhood residents and leaders, organizers said.

“As our mayor often says, neighborhoods are the backbone of our community, and we wanted to make sure we had an event that celebrated them and helped them connect with one another and gain knowledge to keep doing great work within our city,” said Rena Bradley, neighborhood planner for the city.

The conference lasts until 7 p.m.