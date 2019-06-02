Community is ‘Celina Strong’ in tornado recovery

It’s been almost a week since a tornado struck Celina, Ohio, leaving devastation the mayor compared to a “warzone.” Now, the community is working together in an effort to rebuild and clean up the damage.

People in the community have kept their spirits up by saying they are all “Celina strong.” The idea is that everyone in Celina must work together in order to get back to the way things were before the tornado hit.

“I’ll live here the rest of my life,” Jon Romer, a storm victim said. “This is the greatest small town in the United States.”

What struck Romer the most was how quickly people went to help each other.

“So, you’re devastated. You’re confused, and you’re scared, and then you start seeing people come out of their house and picking stuff up and asking everybody ‘are you ok?'” Romer said. “You hear stories about neighbors kicking doors in and rescuing people from the rubble. So, you put fear aside and put your personal pride aside, and you do what you know in your heart is right.”

In addition to neighbors helping neighbors, churches across Western Ohio have come to Celina to try to help people recover.

“It’s not just our church,” said Rachel Russell, a storm relief volunteer from Purple Door Lutheran Church. “It is several churches in the community. We’ve had people from Springboro today. The Eagles came. Knoxville people have come. Greenville people are out. So, it’s more than just our community.”

Those volunteers said they are prepared for the long haul.

“We know that this is not going to go away next week, next month,” Russell said. “This is going to be a long process. It could take a year for people to get back on their feet. I have been telling people that we deliver food to that we’re here. If you need to call, you need someone to pray with you six months from now., you need someone to talk to? We’re here.”

Purple Door Lutheran has tried to get food to storm victims. That has included hosting meals and taking food to the hardest hit areas. That has often involved more than just giving out food.

“One lady I said ‘do you want food? Do you want water?'” Said Kim Gardener, another storm relief volunteer. “She said ‘no, no’ and I’m like ‘how about a hug?’ so she just needed a hug that day to know that someone else is caring about them.”

The volunteers said the best thing you can do if you want to donate is to donate a gift card. Those cards can be sent to 1100 N Main St, Celina, OH 45822.

The efforts by the community have had an impact.

“News is filled with plenty of stories about people doing the wrong thing, but when you experience firsthand, the communities and people doing the right thing, it’s a pretty powerful thing,” Romer said.