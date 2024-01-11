COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) are asking for the public’s input Thursday on possible solutions to problems along U.S. 30.

The ProPEL U.S. 30 East study is currently in the public feedback phase, and officials are urging feedback to make sure everyone is heard. In December 2022, INDOT held presentations for the public to see their plans that would be designed to improve safety.

In that study, they identified 55 potential solutions to address issues, needs and desired outcomes along the corridors. Some of those improvements include transportation needs, roadway lighting, adding or extending turn lanes, adding travel lanes and freeway conversion.

ProPEL US 30 East study

In Thursday’s presentations, officials are looking for similar input. There are two meetings being held in January, one in Columbia City at Peabody Public Library and one in Pierceton. The meeting being held in Columbia City is Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community office hours in Pierceton will be January 16th at the Pierceton Public Library from 3-5 pm.