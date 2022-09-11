FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Black Expo unveiled a memorial sign Saturday in honor of Lincoln “Link” Chapman.

Friends, family and community members gathered at the memorial to celebrate his life and leadership. The sign was unveiled on Jefferson Boulevard.

Chapman died at 80 years old in 2007. He served in the military and owned several businesses.

One of those businesses originally served the purpose of giving children a safe and fun place to spend time– a roller rink and entertainment center known as Link’s Wonderland.