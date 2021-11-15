Community Harvest’s ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ campaign brings in roughly 40K pound of food over goal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank’s seventh annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign has completed its final week of the competition between eight schools to see who can raise the most food and funds to crush hunger this holiday season.

After three weeks of back and fourth, the University of Saint Francis raced ahead of Manchester University and secure the lead by last Friday’s deadline. A record 139,745 pounds of food were raised, including monetary funds which count four pounds for every dollar raised.

“Amazing! Truly amazing! This could not have happened without the loving spirit of eight colleges and universities who heard the voices of 91,000 food insecure individuals,” said Carmen Cumberland, president and CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank. “The call went out, and donors, sponsors, and neighbors answered. The end result netting almost 140,000 pounds of food collected and distributed will prevent food being an impossible choice for families deciding whether to buy groceries or pay for other necessities.”

The food collected throughout the competition will benefit residents of each county this holiday season through area nonprofit member pantries.

The final 2021 U Can Crush Hunger standings are as follows:

1 st Place: University of Saint Francis with 42,706 pounds

Place: University of Saint Francis with 42,706 pounds 2 nd Place: Manchester University with 33,014 pounds

Place: Manchester University with 33,014 pounds 3 rd Place: Purdue University Fort Wayne with 21,881 pounds

Place: Purdue University Fort Wayne with 21,881 pounds 4 th Place: Indiana Tech with 14,027 pounds

Place: Indiana Tech with 14,027 pounds 5 th Place: Trine University with 7,767 pounds

Place: Trine University with 7,767 pounds 6 th Place: Huntington University with 7,304 pounds

Place: Huntington University with 7,304 pounds 7 th Place: Ivy Tech with 7,300 pounds

Place: Ivy Tech with 7,300 pounds 8th Place: Indiana University Fort Wayne with 5,746 pounds

Anyone who would like to donate can do so on the U Can Crush Hunger website.