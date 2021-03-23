Community Harvest receives large cheese donation in honor of National Ag Day

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Community Harvest Food Bank received a generous cheese donation from the Allen County Farm Bureau in honor of National Ag Day.

National Ag Day encourages every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced, and to appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products, the press release said.

For Ag Day, the food bank received over 20 cases of 8-oz cheese packages purchased from Prairie Farms. The cheese will be distributed to northeast Indiana families through its in-house hunger relief programs.

“We are proud to accept this donation from the Allen County Farm Bureau in celebration of National Ag Day,” said Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest Food Bank executive president. “Community Harvest continues to work hand in hand with local and regional producers to provide meals to vulnerable populations in northeast Indiana. The hard-working Hoosier farmers not only put meals on our tables, but hope in the hearts of families hit hard by the pandemic.”

Agriculture is important in every day needs including healthy, nutritionally balanced meals. The food bank said this cheese donation will provide an important source of protein for families in need as we work to provide a meal at the table for everyone struggling with hunger.

“Allen County Farm Bureau cannot imagine any better way to celebrate National Ag Day than to give a gift of food to the people in need,” said Tom Miller, Allen County Farm Bureau president. “With the help of Prairie Farms Dairy, a locally owned, locally produced dairy, Allen County Farm Bureau was able to purchase a high quality, fresh, safe and nutritious cheese product produced by local farmers. Food brings everyone to the table, the American Farmer feeds the world.”