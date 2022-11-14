FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank is sponsoring a program that provides free meals to at-risk children and adults in the Fort Wayne area, the organization announced Monday in a press release.

The nonprofit is sponsoring the Child and Adult Care Food Program, making meals and emergency shelters accessible to participants who enroll.

Here’s where those who enroll can get assistance in Fort Wayne:

McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St., M-F, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St., M-F, 4:30 – 5 p.m.

Euell A. Wilson Community Center, 1512 Oxford St., M-F, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Albert G. Jennings Recreation, 1330 McCulloch St., M-F, 4:30 – 5 p.m.

Wellspring Interfaith Social, 1316 Broadway St., M-F, 5:30 – 5:45 p.m.

Community Harvest noted meals will be available to everyone who enrolls, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Check out more resources available to the community on the food bank’s website.