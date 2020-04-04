Community Harvest low on staff, Indiana National Guard steps in to help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana National Guardsmen are lending a hand to local food pantries as they feed families during the coronavirus pandemic.

For three weekends in a row, nearly a dozen guard members have been assisting volunteers and faculty at Community Harvest Food Bank, said Community Harvest CEO, John Wolf.

The facility has been operating with fifty percent less staff as precautionary measures to ensure the safety of at-risk faculty.

Soldiers have helped box, pack and stage dry and canned goods to be shipped to rural communities surrounding Fort Wayne.

On Saturday, he expected 800 to 1,000 people to drive through to pick up items.

The mission, which began March 27, is part of an ongoing state-wide food pantry mission to assist Hoosier families across the state during the COVID-19 crisis response. The Indiana National Guard plans to serve 72 hours at Community Harvest.

“We get to help our state, we get to help our communities, and that is what the National Guard is all about,” said Sgt. Morgan T. Hardin, logistics non-commissioned officer for Company A, 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment. “That is why I wear this uniform every day, so I can help someone else. So, to finally be able to do that is amazing.”