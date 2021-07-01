Community Harvest in ‘dire need of volunteers’ for Saturday distribution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank said it is in dire need of volunteers for the final distribution event Saturday.

The food bank said it is having its annual July 4th shutdown from July 5 through 10 where all operations will be closed. Due to the shutdown, the cooler will be cleared of all produce on Saturday. No vegetables will be handed out.

Food distribution runs from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at 999 East Tillman Rd.

Community Harvest said it is in “dire need of volunteers” and is asking for 30 people to help. All volunteers are asked to wear comfortable clothing, and since it’s an outside event to be aware of the weather forecast.

