Community Harvest Food Bank adapting to increased demand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With more and more filing for unemployment, the need for food banks has been on the rise. Community Harvest Food Bank says they have seen at least a 40% increase in people who are in need of their services during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an increase that has led to some challenges.

As a precautionary measure, Community Harvest Food Bank has been working at about half staff, but the National Guard has been a huge help with their humanitarian efforts, packing boxes and distributing food. This past Saturday, Community Harvest served over 875 people. Even with the increase in people in search of food, their current food stock is in decent shape, but things can change quickly.

“The Grocery stores have started to stabilize a little bit, so what happened this week is we are getting an excess of product donated. Only because the stores overbought, thinking there was going to be a big need. I think that is going to change, everything changes by the day,” says Carmen Cumberland, Executive President of Community Harvest Food Bank, “So right now, today, things are pretty good, but this isn’t something that’s going to end in 2-4 weeks. This is probably going to go on for a least 6 months, where we are going to have to meet the needs of people that otherwise may not be able to get food.”

As things have gotten in rhythm at the food bank distribution center, the mobile pantries have become a focus.

“Our biggest challenges have been at our mobile food pantries. So last week we were doing one in each county so we weren’t sure what the numbers were going to look like, so there were a couple of stumbling blocks but I think we worked through it,” explains Cumberland, “I’m sure in the next couple of weeks the numbers are just going to increase.”

The National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, will be assisting with those mobile food pantries starting Tuesday to help them go even smoother.

Cumberland says that no matter what Community harvest is here for people during these difficult times, “People that have come to our distributions have been so grateful, so thankful. Many people this is their first time doing ever having to do this, so they are a little scared on how the process works and everything, but we are here to serve anybody who is in need of food assistance.”

Carmen adds that even with mobile food pantries there could be some spots that are still in need. If you know of an area in need she asks to give them a call so they can figure out to help. You can find the location of those mobile pantries and how you can help on the Community Harvest Food Bank website.