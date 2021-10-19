Community Harvest Food Bank, 8 NE Indiana colleges launch 7th annual ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Monday, Oct. 25, eight northeast Indiana colleges are teaming up to collect more than 100,000 pounds of non-perishable food for the annual “U Can Crush Hunger” drive.

This is the seventh year area schools have participated in the food drive for Community Harvest Food Bank. Last year, seven schools combined to raise 100,500 pounds of food for students, seniors, children, veterans and families throughout northeast Indiana.

The competing schools include Manchester University, University of Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Purdue Fort Wayne, Trine University, Huntington University and Ivy Tech. Each school will compete to raise the most amount of food from Oct. 25 – Nov. 12-using a variety of student-run initiatives. The school that raises the most amount of food earns a travelling trophy.

New to this year’s competition is Indiana University Fort Wayne. University and Community Harvest Food Bank staff hope the addition will help the group surpass their goal to raise more than 100,000 pounds of food this year.

“Our students have been thriving and searching for a way to get connected,” said Jake Huffman, IU Fort Wayne’s assistant director for student engagement, success and retention. “All of our programs are healthcare related and I think this is a great way to focus on that and have this really go to community.”

With the holidays approaching, Community Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Carmen Cumberland hopes the school’s collective effort will help those in need during what should be a joyful time.

“The holidays are very important, but we always talk about how hunger never takes a holiday,” said Cumberland. “In these months, we’re looking at utility costs going up, then you’re trying to celebrate for the holiday how best to help people but put food on their table.”

Northeast Indiana communities can be on the lookout for upcoming events from area schools that are gathering donations for the U Can Crush Hunger competition. Monetary donations are also being accepted, with four dollars being considered a pound of food. Community members, along with students, staff and students can donate by visiting U Can Crush Hunger’s website.