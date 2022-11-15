FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Results are in for the food drive competition between area colleges: 106,928 pounds of food have been collected for Community Harvest Food Bank.

Colleges in northeast Indiana competed to raise the most donations for Community Harvest in the 8th annual “U Can Crush Hunger” campaign that ended Nov. 11. The University of Saint Francis blew away the competition with a total of 34,085 pounds raised through both food and monetary donations.

Here are the final rankings: