FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Results are in for the food drive competition between area colleges: 106,928 pounds of food have been collected for Community Harvest Food Bank.
Colleges in northeast Indiana competed to raise the most donations for Community Harvest in the 8th annual “U Can Crush Hunger” campaign that ended Nov. 11. The University of Saint Francis blew away the competition with a total of 34,085 pounds raised through both food and monetary donations.
Here are the final rankings:
- 1st Place: University of Saint Francis with 34,085 pounds
- 2nd Place: Manchester University with 19,451 pounds
- 3rd Place: Purdue University Fort Wayne with 18,454 pounds
- 4th Place: Huntington University with 13,703 pounds
- 5th Place: Indiana Tech with 9,345 pounds
- 6th Place: Trine University with 6,308 pounds
- 7th Place: Indiana University Fort Wayne with 3,482 pounds
- 8th Place: Ivy Tech with 2,101 pounds