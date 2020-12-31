Community Harvest demand increases by nearly 4 million pounds of food throughout pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Due to COVID-19, the Community Harvest Food Bank says it has given out nearly 4 million more pounds of food than it would in a typical year.

“In previous years we do about 13 million pounds of the food and through COVID we’ve done about 17 million to this point,” said Carmen Cumberland, the executive president of Community Harvest Food Bank. “So we’re up about 40%.”

Kathy Baldwin, a Community Harvest volunteer said a good way to measure how much the need has increased is by looking at the food bank’s lines.

“On a Saturday we would be here, start at 7:30 in the morning, and a lot of times we wouldn’t be done distributing the food until 1:30,” Baldwin said. “The longer the lines, the more and more people that are having having problems and struggling with getting food and work and things like that.”

Despite the increased demand, Cumberland said the food bank hasn’t gotten as much donated product or volunteers to help distribute the food compared to most years.

“The biggest thing was when everybody was hoarding at the stores,” Cumberland said. “We usually get donated product from the stores and if the stores didn’t have it, we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to get it whether it’s donated, or whether we purchased it, it just wasn’t going to be available.”

To make up for this, the food bank had to purchase products to give away themselves.

Cumberland said the lack of volunteers could be attributed to people’s fear of getting the virus and to many companies working from home.

“We have a lot of employers that volunteer with us well they have people staying at home now and so they’re not doing those type of activities or allowing their employees to go and volunteer,” Cumberland said.

Community Harvest is always looking for shelf stable food donations such as peanut butter or canned meat, fruits or vegetables.

