Community Harvest announces new President and CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank’s Board of Directors has announced that when John Wolf, CEO, retires on June 30, Carmen Cumberland will be stepping into the role of President and CEO.

Cumberland currently serves as the Executive President of Community Harvest.

“Her passion for eliminating food insecurity in our local communities will continue to be a blessing for northeast Indiana. Carmen’s background and experience will serve Community Harvest Food Bank and allow it to grow for many years to come,” said Donna Van Vlerah, Board Chair.

Photo courtesy of Community Harvest Food Bank

“I strongly believe in who we are, our mission, and the people we serve,” Cumberland said. “It is imperative that we continue to provide support to our clients, the agencies that walk alongside us in the fight against hunger, and the community. This new fiscal year, we’ll focus on building member agency capacity, growing our endowment for a sustainable future, and being mindful of nutrition as we focus on the distribution of healthy whole foods. The food bank team and I are ready to continue the mission so no senior, Veteran, child, or family has to worry about where their next meal is coming from. As we have learned during the past year, it takes all of us to make hunger relief a success and we will continue to engage the community and make good use of our time, talent, and treasure to help people in need.”

Bio:

Cumberland has served for more than 20 years at the food bank, starting as Director of Finance and Human Resources, before stepping into the role of Interim Executive Director in 2015. In January 2016, she took the role of Executive President in a Leadership Team with John Wolf, CEO.

Cumberland is a Fort Wayne native and graduated from South Side High School. She is also a Veteran, having served four years in the United States Navy, and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, Community Harvest said. In addition to her work at Community Harvest Food Bank, she is a Board Member and Volunteer Co-chair at Northeast Indiana Base Community Council (NIBCC), which serves as a catalyst in unifying the military and civilian components of our community. Cumberland also serves as a Committee Member for Fort Wayne Homeless Veterans Stand Down, a Selection Committee Member for Multiplying Good, a member of 100+ Women Who Care Fort Wayne, and NIPSCO East Region Community Advisory Panel (CAPS).

In 2017, she and her husband purchased a 23-acre farm, which includes 16 tillable acres and a greenhouse, Community Harvest said. They grow green beans, sweet corn, edamame, peppers, tomatoes, and broccoli that are distributed through CHFB’s northeast footprint.