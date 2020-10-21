Community Harvest and schools kick off 6th annual U Can Crush Hunger Competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank and seven area schools are partnering for the 6th annual U Can Crush Hunger food drive competition to benefit families in northeast Indiana.

University of Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Huntington University, PFW, Manchester University, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw as well as Trine University are raising food and funds with a goal of collecting 50 thousand pounds of food for the holidays the press release said.

“Since its inception in 2015, U Can Crush Hunger has raised more than 217,000 pounds of food,” said Maia Pfeffer, Community Engagement Coordinator, Community Harvest Food Bank. “We look forward to building on last year’s record-breaking momentum as we welcome new competitors Trine University and Ivy Tech Warsaw.”

Last year, the University of Saint Francis won the trophy for most food and monetary donations collected in 2019, with a total of 20,529 pounds.

The donated food is weighed, and each dollar donated counts as four pounds toward the winning school’s total, the press release explained.

“This year our student organizations are hosting a bracket competition in the style of March Madness, competing to see who can raise the most funds,” said Brian Engelhart, Vice President of University Relations, Indiana Tech. “Our chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers is coordinating outreach to area companies to get them involved on behalf of Indiana Tech. We will also be conducting online outreach, hosting a concert on campus that will be livestreamed to encourage donations. No matter who you support or what school you get behind, make sure you get behind Community Harvest.”

The 2020 U Can Crush Hunger event will run Oct. 26 through Nov. 12. Anyone who would like to support a school of choice in the competition can visit www.CHFB.org for more on how to donate online or in person.

“It’s been a tough year, but we are hopeful that this friendly competition will continue to increase our resources,” said John Wolf, CEO, Community Harvest Food Bank. “The goal of 50,000 pounds will be very important as we work to meet the demands this time of year. A year ago we gave out 13.8 million pounds, but this year we distributed more than 17.1 million pounds, a substantial increase given the COVID-19 situation. We’re grateful for the support of the universities and Two Men & A Truck to help ensure another successful campaign.”

Sponsors for the event include: Two Men and a Truck, Steel Dynamics, Barrett McNagny LLP, Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management, Premier Bank, Aalco Distributing, and Blaze Pizza.