Community Grab ‘n Go meal distribution program for elderly ends Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A bi-weekly meal drive thru service for the elderly, that has been in place since April, ends Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Ageing and In-Home Services has offered grab-and-go meals for anyone 60 and older. Each attendee receives two prepackaged boxes of five shelf-stable meals or 10 total meals at no charge.

Meals will be handed out at Parkview Field’s silver parking lot from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., or as supplies last.

A photo Id and phone number are needed to check-in for the drive thru service. Masks are encouraged by all those taking part.

This program has served nearly 100,000 meals to seniors in need. The program plans to continue to support older adults and peopel with disabilities through the Meals on Wheels and Home Delivered Meals Program.

Individuals looking for assistance with meals are asked to call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 260-469-3036 to determine eligibility for Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.