FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual Wassail celebration was held at the Jennings Youth Center Sunday afternoon.

The first Wassail held at the Jennings Center was in 1952. Wassailing is an ancient custom that involves toasting to good health.

There were performances of Wassail`s past and refreshments for the people in attendance. Organizers say it’s a great way to get together and celebrate with neighbors and the community.

“We get to hear some great songs and some great stories but also have the Wassail which is a drink so we are really excited about having this tradition continue on here at the Jennings Center,” said Steve McDaniel, the director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

Sunday’s celebration was free and open to the public.