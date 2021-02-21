Community gardens planned for south of downtown to increase food accessibility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana announced plans to further tackle food scarcity on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Forward Indiana is a community action group that is responsible for several stand-alone community pantries around Fort Wayne. They have installed five pantries so far with plans for ten more, but those can only hold non-perishable items like canned food. Co-founder Sarah Thompson said while that is a good start, there is more to be done when it comes to making food more accessible.

The group has purchased to lots that are approximately 30 feet by 70 feet with plans to turn them into community gardens. One lot is located on Packard Avenue near Hoagland while the other is on Lillie Street near McKinnie Ave. Both areas considered to be food deserts, where people do not have easy access to fresh produce.

“It’s something that so many people take for granted if they do live right down from the supermarket, but if you don’t live near one and you don’t have a car, how are you going to get to that?” said Thompson.

The two lots were chosen because Packard and Lillie are well-known areas and the lots had visibility as well as access to an alleyway. They are also far enough apart from each other that more people could have access to them.

