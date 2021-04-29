Community Foundation of DeKalb Co announces 9 grant recipients

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Community Foundation of DeKalb County announced that it has awarded nine grants for the second quarter of 2021.

The Foundation accepts proposals and awards grants from several funds through a competitive process. Applicants submit grant proposals through the Community Foundation’s online grant portal. The grant committee reviews all submissions and makes a recommendation to the board of directors based upon funding availability and other grant criteria.

Organizations are welcome to submit proposals at any time, however, the foundation said grants are awarded quarterly. The quarterly deadlines for the remainder of 2021 are July 1 and Oct. 1. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the next quarter.

The grant committee meets after quarterly deadlines to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors, the foundation said. Award recipients will be notified approximately 60 days after the quarterly deadlines.

Grant Awarded:

Butler Youth Evangelistic Association – $5,000 for operational expenses

DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership – $5,000 for collaborative county-wide housing strategy

Parkview DeKalb Hospital – $23,586 to purchase a Stryker Power-LOAD fastening system for one ambulance

Erin’s House for Grieving Children – $3,750 for grief support services for DeKalb County residents

Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Head Start & Early Head Start – $1,716 to purchase waterproof winter gloves for students to experience outdoor play and learning centers during the winter months

Jackson Township Athletic Association – $2,000 to build new dugouts for youth baseball and softball leagues

St. Martin’s Healthcare, Inc. – $6,500 for operational expenses

Visiting Nurse – $2,500 for COVID-19 rapid testing

Women’s Care Center Northeast Indiana – $2,000 for ultrasound maintenance

For more information on how to apply for a Community Foundation DeKalb County grant, visit the Foundation’s website at www.CFDeKalb.org or contact Ashton Willis at 260-925-0311 or AWillis@CFDeKalb.org.