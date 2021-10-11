Community Foundation DeKalb Co. to host free Write-A-Will event

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Community Foundation DeKalb County is holding a free Write-A-Will event to help residents create a simple will.

Virtual and in-person 30 minute appointments with attorneys from Nugen Law and Lightner Law Firm P.C. will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 20. In-person appointments will take place at the Community Foundation offices, located at 700 South Main St in Auburn.

This service is free if attendees incorporate a charitable donation of any size in their will, the foundation said.

Anyone with questions about Write-A-Will or to schedule an appointment is asked to contact the Community Foundation DeKalb County at 260-925-0311 or email info@cfdekalb.org.